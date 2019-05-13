Keeley Hawes used THIS £4 hair product to keep her BAFTA TV curls in place #Hairgoals alert

There's no doubt about it, Keeley Hawes was the epitome of best-dressed on Sunday evening as she totally owned the BAFTA TV Awards red carpet. The 43-year-old was nominated for best leading actress at the star-studded bash and looked breathtaking in her Suzanne Neville silver frock which was cut in the Duchess of Sussex's favourite neckline - the Bateau. And, leaving expensive high heels at home, she sported Kurt Geiger shoes! Love that. But what we really want to know... did you see her hair? The Bodyguard star normally wears her hair sleek with a light wave, but on Sunday, it was all about the Hollywood barrel curl - and it looked incredible?

Keeley Hawes stole the show at the BAFTAs

This hairstyle might look hard to do - but it's actually easier than you think. HELLO spoke to Ken O'Rourke, the Charles Worthington Brand Ambassador who styled Keeley's mane and he told us how to recreate the look. "Keeley's classic, sophisticated and elegant look embodies the feeling of 'modern' Hollywood - for the red carpet I wanted her hair to reflect the effortless glamour and style of the golden age."

Charles Worthington Volume & Bounce Perfect Finish Hair Spray, £4.66, Boots

He explained: "Start off by blow-drying the hair to create volume. Then, in sections, loosely curl the hair throughout with a wide barrel tong to frame the face."

"Lastly, brush out the curls with a large round brush and set the hair with a great hairspray. I used Charles Worthington Volume & Bounce Perfect Finish Hair Spray." This is great news because you can pick up this product for just £4.66 from Boots.

You may think that the TV star is all about expensive beauty buys, but did you know her fave lipstick is by No7? In an interview with The Telegraph, she once said: "I love the lipstick 'Gay Geranium' £9.75, by No 7, from Boots. This is a great shade for summer when you've got a tan. And I just can't resist the name!" We know where we are going to be heading on our lunch break...

