You won't believe Dianne Buswell's new hair colour – she's unrecognisable!

We're used to seeing the beautiful Dianne Buswell with that fiery, flame-red hair, which suits the Strictly dancer so well. Over the years, the star has gone brighter and brighter with her red locks to the point of being almost neon. The shade looks so fabulous against her flamboyant costumes on the Strictly dancefloor, so imagine our shock when we flicked through her Instagram Stories on Thursday morning to discover Dianne with a completely new hair look. In fact, it's so different, she looks like another person entirely. What's the big hair change? Dianne's gone blonde! And she looks AMAZING.

The girlfriend of Youtube star Joe Sugg shared the snap of herself with her new hair shade and captioned it: "What we saying????" giving her followers the option of voting 'Yes' or 'Hell Nooo'. When we checked, the verdict so far was 56% yes and 44% no so there's almost a half-half split.

We're not sure if Dianne has actually dyed her hair or if it's a wig – it looks more like a wig to us – but either way, the dancer looks stunning. We love how her blonde fringe skims her eyes and her dark eye makeup and red lips set off the hue perfectly.

On 17 May the star shared a close-up snap of herself with her familiar red locks, paying tribute to her hairstylist. She wrote: "Whilst our @oliviadaveymakeup is away we have the beaut @summerdyason making us up 💕 we are so lucky to have the best in the business thanks girls so so much and not ever forgetting my fabulous hair stylist @traceyjones.hmua." On Tracey's own Instagram page, she reveals that she uses Color Wow Hair products on Dianne's tresses.

So what do you think HELLO! readers… is it a yay or a nay for blonde Dianne?

