Dianne Buswell showcases gorgeous hair transformation - see what she's done to her cherry red hair So beautiful!

Dianne Buswell has joined the new year, new 'do bandwagon – transforming her well-known cherry red hair with a trip to the salon. The professional dancer shared the process on her Instagram Stories, revealing she was keeping her bold colour, but adding thickness and length with extensions. Fancy! Dianne worked with hairdresser Stephanie Fielding at Russell Eaton Hair to create the look, using Great Lengths extensions. The stylist posted some beautiful before and after shots on her own Instagram page, writing, "Our Ariel is back… 150 bonds at 40cm in fashion shades neon red swipe for before picture."

Joe Sugg made a sneaky appearance in Dianne's hair photos

The new style was finished with some soft tousled waves, with Dianne sharing a stunning selfie to share the final look. "Thanks @greatlengthsuk for the new locks," she wrote with a heart emoji. Adorably, one of the snapshots her hairdresser posted shows Dianne scrolling through some pictures of boyfriend Joe on her phone!

MORE: Strictly's Dianne Buswell jokes about Joe Sugg engagement after just months of dating

Loading the player...

Many fans were quick to pick up on it, with one writing, "@diannebuswell its so cute how you were looking at a picture of Joe whilst getting your hair done," and another adding: " @diannebuswell you look stunning but loving what you were looking at on your phone..." Too. Adorable.

MORE: Inside Strictly's Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell's romantic New Year's Day getaway

Dianne isn't the only Strictly Come Dancing star to opt for a recent hair change – fellow professional Katya Jones also took a trip to the hairdressers on Friday. The brunette dancer shared her results on her Instagram page, and it looks like she's opted for a stand-out blonde balayage – we love it! She documented the process on her Instagram Stories, first captioning a shot from the cutting chair: "Nice and early fresh colour @brightpeoplepro." She later showed off her results, with a couple of selfies captioned: "By the way, here is the new hair colour."