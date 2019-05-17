Vicky McClure just totally wowed us with this blonde hair transformation Major. Hair. Goals.

We'd all secretly – or not so secretly - like to be as cool as Vicky McClure, wouldn't we? The Line Of Duty star is well known for her on-trend raven crop, so we were surprised to see that she has opted to go lighter for the warmer months - adding some blonde tones to her short 'do. Like her hair twin Emma Willis, Vicky looks totally gorgeous with her new look, which was shared on Instagram by her go-to hairdresser Louis Byrne - who is also Emma's stylist, in fact.

Vicky is arguably best known for her dark, glossy crop

Vicky has her hair tended to at A-List colourist Nicola Clarke's salon in London, where Louis also works when he's not on the road with his celebrity clients. Nicola also counts the likes of Emilia Clarke, Kate Moss and Cate Blanchett as her own loyal customers, so Vicky is certainly in good hands!

It looks like the actress has gone for some warm blonde tones now that her turn in Line Of Duty's fifth season is over – and teamed with what looks like a hint of a golden glow, too, we reckon it's the perfect look for summer.

HELLO! previously chatted to hairstylist Louis about Vicky's cool-girl look – and she used to have incredibly long hair before her career took off. "She's known for her iconic short hair from her acting roles - but she actually used to be able to sit on her hair before she became an actress!" Louis told us. "Her style now still has a grown-out feeling to it. This means there is still softness and versatility to be able to wear it in different ways."

Louis also revealed his favourite products to use on Vicky. "I use a volume spray like Oribe Maximista, then a texture spray like Sam McKnight Easy Updo. It gives great texture but still quite free," he says. Excuse us while we make a shopping list...