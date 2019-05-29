Ruth Langsford reveals hair transformation – and her nifty trick for the perfect blonde That trademark bob needs regular TLC!

Ruth Langsford often shares her hair routine with her loyal Instagram followers – be it adding extensions, having a colour top-up or a cut – and in her latest salon video, she revealed her favourite in-between treatment. To keep her signature golden blonde tip-top, Ruth popped to her favourite salon for T-section of highlights. We're not surprised the presenter is a fan of the quick colour service, since it's an easy way of renewing the colour without sitting down for a full head of foils. Genius. "T-section time! @leobancroftsalon," she captioned her Instagram Story.

Ruth shared snap from the salon chair

Ruth is set to show off her fresh new look on Wednesday's This Morning, and we have to say it's looking good as new! Though the star rarely strays from her signature look, she often tries out new tweaks and treatments to keep her blonde bob looking healthy and sleek. It's no secret that the star uses subtle hair extensions for extra fullness, which she has previously revealed she chose to do after finding her hair was thinning.

Strictly's Katya Jones just totally surprised us with a new bob hairstyle

Loading the player...

In February, she once again shared the process of her extension fittings, sharing that she only has four wefts put in for an ultra-natural look. Tape hair extensions are popular with a number of the Loose Women panellists, with Stacey Solomon and Andrea McLean among the stars known to have had them put in their own hair to help add volume. "Done, it’s only taken about 20 minutes," Ruth said in the final video which she shared on her main Instagram grid. "We've just put four in, to get that bit of thickness here and it feels really nice."

Ruth uses tape extensions to add thickness to her hair

Ruth is a loyal customer of Leo Bancroft's hair salon in Weybridge, where she lives with her husband Eamonn and their 17-year-old son Jack. The star has previously talked about how much she loves living away from the hustle and bustle, which has its beauty benefits, too! She told HELLO!: "I can walk around the high street and I don't have to have my makeup on! And people see me in my gym kit and on the school run, so it’s nothing special to them. You don’t feel like you are in a goldfish bowl here."

All the beauty products Meghan Markle has said she loves