Friends star Lisa Kudrow looks unrecognisable as a brunette in new throwback photo This is amazing!

Lisa Kudrow will always be known to Friends fans as her alter-ego, Phoebe Buffay, with her trademark long, blonde hair. But the actress didn't always look like this. To mark Father's Day, Lisa shared an incredible throwback photo of herself standing in the middle of her mum and dad at their family home, where she was sporting wavy, brunette hair. The picture was taken when Lisa was a teenager, and fans were quick to comment on it after Lisa uploaded it on Instagram. "I would have sworn you were a natural blonde," one surprised follower wrote, while another said: "You're a brunette!" A third added: "Wait, you're not blonde?"

Lisa Kudrow is a natural brunette - and many fans were shocked to find this out!

The actress has been hitting headlines a lot at the moment, with many fans desperate for some kind of Friends reunion to happen to mark the show's 25th anniversary this year. Over the weekend, Lisa reunited with her co-stars Jennifer Anniston and Courteney Cox to celebrate Courteney's 55th birthday. The actress shared a photo of the trio on her Instagram account, and wrote in the caption: "How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two??? I love you girls. So much." Liked more than one million times, the picture prompted an outpouring of well wishes from fans of the show - including some famous faces! "What a great gift!!" wrote actress Reese Witherspoon, while The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco added: "This is so epic."

Lisa recently reunited with her Friends co-stars Jennifer Anniston and Courteney Cox

Jennifer has been the latest star of the show to speak out about a possible reunion. During an appearance on the Ellen Degeneres show, the Rachel Green actress said that "anything could happen" when it came to a Friends reboot. "Why not? You know what, because, listen, I told you this. I would do it. The girls would do it. And the boys would do it. I'm sure. Listen, anything could happen," she said.

Lisa has also been vocal about the possibility, admitting that she was game if it was organised. Talking to Extra TV, she said: "Courteney and Jennifer are good planners. I'm that annoying person that's like 'Hey do either one of you want to put that together?' My role is like, here's an idea and have someone do it." Other stars of the show were Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

