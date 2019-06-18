Alex Jones reveals hair transformation following baby Kit's arrival Looking great, Alex!

Alex Jones recently became a mum-of-two, and during her maternity leave, The One Show host looks as if she's gone for a spot of much-deserved pampering. In a new photo posted on her Instagram account, the TV star is seen with a blunt fringe which has been cut – giving her hair a fresh new look. Alex showed off her new hairstyle during a car journey to London with her newborn son Kit. The star had asked her followers to wish her luck as she took her baby out with her in his car seat, and crossed her fingers that it would go smoothly.

Alex Jones looks stunning with a full fringe

Over the past few weeks, Alex has been looking after both her sons alone during the week after her husband Charlie Thomson headed back to work following his paternity leave. The star has been sharing plenty of updates with her fans on social media, highlighting many relatable parenting experiences. These have included the long nights and lack of sleep, and balancing looking after a toddler and a newborn.

MORE: Strictly star Kevin Clifton suggests wedding song - details

The One Show presenter and her baby son Kit

Alex had admitted before Kit's arrival that she was worried about how her son Teddy would react to having a sibling, but has since revealed that she had nothing to worry about as he had taken being a big brother like "duck to water". Appearing via a video link on The One Show to announce Kit's arrival in May, Alex told hosts Matt Baker and Angela Scanlon: "Teddy has taken it like a duck to water, being a big brother. He's been fantastic, really gentle with him." The TV presenter also joked that she and Charlie were having to break the news to Teddy that his little brother would be called Kit, and not Thomas like he had wanted. She explained that her oldest son wanted his sibling to be named after Thomas the Tank Engine.

READ: Loose Women reduced to half-hour this week - find out why

The star has also been interacting with fellow parents on social media. In a recent Instagram post, she thanked everyone for getting in touch with her following Kit's arrival. She wrote: "A big thank you for all your messages over the last few weeks. Each one is very much appreciated, I've loved reading them and they've really kept me going during the long nights. Lots of love and congratulations to all the other new parents out there who have been in touch too." ate

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.