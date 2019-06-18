Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart are expanding their family in the sweetest way How lovely!

Loose Women welcomed back Penny Lancaster on Tuesday, who had been away from the show for a few months while husband Rod Stewart was on tour. Penny had a lot to fill the panel in on, including some exciting family news. The mother-of-two revealed that she had spoken with Rod about possibly adopting a child, but that her two sons were happy with their family unit as it was. As a result, they decided to get a dog, who is due to join them later in the week. Penny said: "We even considered adopting, but after discussing it with the little ones, they said they love our little brood the way it is, and that there may be too much of an age gap. So we are getting a puppy instead."

Penny continued to say that Rod would also have been up for adopting a child. "He's got eight children altogether. We are fortunate enough to have a big house, there's a spare room. Extra love and funds that families need these days. And we thought 'why not, give another child that needs a home a home'. But it has to be a consideration of the whole family, not just Rod and I, so as I say, we have decided on getting a puppy instead and they are coming on Thursday from Battersea. It's a mix between a Labrador and a Poodle, so a Labradoodle. It's a girl, and it's blonde, so I think we will call it Blondie."

Rod and Penny share sons Alastair, 13, and Aiden, eight, and while the pair tend to keep their children out of the public eye, Rod recently revealed an insight into their home life by opening up about the unusual way he makes his children get up in the morning. During an appearance on Lorraine in April, the singer said: "It wasn't easy this morning trying to get two of them out of bed to go back to school. Do you know what I do, [put a] cd on [playing] bagpipes, it wakes them up... I did it to my other kids too. Bagpipes in the morning, you can't sleep through that."

The Maggie May hitmaker also credited his wife as the key to holding his blended family together. He said: "She is a remarkable talent for [keeping the blended family together]. It was hard coming up with all the other kids, they didn't know if it was another woman trying to get hold of dad's money… far from it. She won them all over and they all adore her now. We just had a wonderful holiday all together in Florida. Florida won't be the same since the Stewarts were there."

