Strictly star Dr Ranj reveals he's suffering from hair loss

Strictly Come Dancing star Dr Ranj has revealed that he has been suffering from hair loss. The TV doctor made the confession on Thursday's This Morning during a segment on coping with male hair loss, where he advised viewers on what they can do to help treat the common condition. Host Phillip Schofield began the segment by saying to Ranj: "I'm sure you don’t mind me saying, but it's something you have suffered from." The medic replied: "I've been gradually feeling it. It got to my late thirties and I went to see a specialist and got my assessment done, and I am going to do something about it. Eventually I have started a treatment that I am happy with." Ranj added: "It's not something we talk about."

Since taking part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, Ranj has barely stood still. As well as presenting a regular health segment on This Morning, the star also works as a NHS doctor, and has been busy writing a book to help the nation lose weight on a budget, called Save Money Lose Weight. The success of the book led to Ranj going on a book tour in May. He also fronted a TV programme under the same name.

The 39-year-old also took part in the Strictly Come Dancing tour at the beginning of the year, reuniting once again with his dance partner Janette Manrara. Interestingly, Ranj revealed that it had taken him seven years to get on the show during an interview with HELLO! back in April. "Strictly is a show that I have loved for years, and I wanted to do for so long," he said. "I kept saying to my agent 'please throw my hat in the ring, please throw my hat in the ring' and bless him, he did every year." 2018 was certainly his year to shine: "luckily last year was my year, after seven years of hoping and praying."

The This Morning resident doctor revealed that the team behind the Strictly selection process "either come to you, or you go to them". He continued: "It is all about getting the big names in and then they fit everyone else in around them. Because you want to create the best kind of spread of people- and people that are going to give you, you know the right kind of characteristics for the right show."

