Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow send fans wild with mini Friends reunion The show turned 25 in 2019!

It's been 25 years since Friends first hit our TV screens, but the show remains one of the most popular shows of all time thanks to constant re-runs and Netflix binge-sessions. And Courteney Cox, who played Monica in the 90s sitcom, sent fans into a frenzy this weekend as she posted a photograph with co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow on Instagram.

The three friends had come together to celebrate Courteney's 55th birthday, with the brunette actress writing: "How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two??? I love you girls. So much."

Happy birthday to Courteney!

Liked more than one million times, the picture prompted an outpouring of well wishes from fans of the show - including some famous faces! "What a great gift!!" wrote actress Reese Witherspoon, while The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco added: "This is so epic." Lisa, who played struggling songwriter Phoebe in the comedy, replied, writing: "LOVE you girls! Happy happy Court."

As the show turned 25 in 2019, the demand for a Friends reunion has risen in recent months. Jennifer Aniston, who shot to fame playing Rachel Green on the show, recently said that "anything could happen" when it came to a Friends reboot. "Why not?" she told Ellen Degeneres. "You know what, because, listen, I told you this. I would do it. The girls would do it. And the boys would do it. I'm sure. Listen, anything could happen."

Could a Friends reunion be on the cards?

In 2016, five of the six cast members – minus Matthew Perry, who played Chandler – reunited for NBC's tribute to director James Burrows. Reminiscing about their favourite scenes and on-set memories, Jennifer said: "In the beginning, it was not a hard thing. We really just wanted to hang out with each other. It was not, 'We have to do this.' We really just fell in love and adored each other instantly, and would hang out at each other's houses and watched the show together."

