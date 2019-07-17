Loose Women's Coleen Nolan shows off stunning hair change Love this!

Coleen Nolan is pretty well known for sticking to her go-to hair look, but it looks like the Loose Women panellist likes to tweak her tried-and-tested style now and then. The star appears to have cropped her usual shaggy fringe a little shorter than usual - and it looks totally gorgeous! In a snap that was posted on Instagram by her makeup artist Donna May, Coleen seems to be rocking a much choppier look, and we definitely approve. Plenty of fans commented on her flawless look, with one adding: "Love the shorter fringe."

Coleen appeared to have chopped her brow-skimming fringe shorter

It could be that Coleen has opted to go a little shorter due to the warmer weather, and no doubt she gets regular fringe trims to keep her style in check. As ever, she's stuck to her signature shoulder length and loose raven curls, though. Plenty of Loose Women fans also commented on the star's glowing makeup look - and lucky for us, Donna even revealed her favourite products to use on her.

Speaking of her close relationship with her client, she captioned the shot: "I've been making up this face for years and years now and she always makes me howl with laughter each time she’s in my chair! Normally because she’s abusing me!!!! Luckily I like to give it back as good as I get!"

She added: "@coleen_nolan has great eyes to make up, she can handle strong dark colours and we never leave the @lordandberry_official kajal stick out to intensify the look." It sounds like the Lord & Berry product is becoming a celebrity must-have, since we have it on good authority that the crayon is fellow fringe-wearer Claudia Winkleman's favourite for smokey eyes, too.

Donna also revealed her favourite concealer to use on Coleen, after one follower asks for tips on covering dark circles. "A super light cream concealer would be best, I use @baremineralsuk complexion concealer in Medium on @coleen_nolan," she said. More Loose Women beauty secrets please, stat!