The £5 suncream Meghan Markle loves to use on Archie Harrison What a royal bargain...

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day, which took place at Billingbear Polo Club in Wokingham, Surrey. The world was delighted to see the stunning wife of Prince Harry carry baby Archie Harrison in her arms - and we spotted a bottle of sunscreen just next to the new mother. What's more; it's very cheap. The NIVEA SUN Protect & Moisture SPF Spray can be picked up for as little as £5 in Sainsbury's. The sun lotion contains highly effective UVA/UVB filters which will protect little Archie against sun exposure and long-term UV-induced skin damage. The sunscreen helps to reduce the risk of sun allergies, offers long-lasting and intensive moisturisation and is water resistant, so it's easy to see why Meghan uses it on the adorable tot.

Meghan was spotted with Nivea Sunscreen

The former Suits star famously told Beauty Banter that she is obsessed with the cut-price brand - in particular their iconic body cream. To keep her skin smooth and soft, she told the publication that she uses Nivea Skin Firming Hydration Body Lotion "religiously", adding that "it's so affordable, and makes my skin look and feel amazing. I would buy a case of it at a time if I could find it."

NIVEA SUN Protect & Moisture SPF Spray, £5, Sainsbury's

This isn't the first time that Meghan has professed her love for inexpensive products. In the same interview, she also said she loves using WELLA Professionals Oil Reflections Luminous Smoothing Oil, which retails at around £7.

MORE: All the beauty products Meghan Markle has said she loves

She said: "It smells like vacation and makes your hair slippery and touchable." The product is essentially a smoothing oil, which contains natural ingredients, including Camellia Oil and White Tea Extract. The formula hydrates every strand, while giving the Duchess that mirror-like shine we often see in photographs. We know what we will be buying on our lunch break...

READ: Royal makeup artist Hannah Martin has a 3-minute beauty tip for new mum Meghan

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.