You NEED Victoria Beckham's eye masks in your skincare kit VB shares her skincare secrets...

Victoria Beckham is just as much a beauty mogul as a fashionista these days; particularly as she's about the launch Victoria Beckham Beauty. The former Spice Girl has been busy shooting content for her new project and on Monday afternoon the wife of David Beckham shared an up-close shot of her getting ready, rocking some black eye patches underneath her peepers. We've tracked down the exact brand she's used - and they aren't as pricey as you'd think. Known as the 111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask, they retail at £12 for a single pack and have been formulated to combat fine lines, wrinkles, and dehydration around the eye area. The formula contains retinol to retexture skin, vitamins to improve discolouration, and a potent peptide to fight lines. Sounds incredible!

VB shared her latest beauty tip

VB is not the only celeb fan of this brand - Kim Kardashian, Olivia Culpo, Candice Swanepoel, Rosie-Huntington-Whitley and Priyanka Chopra are all avid users of the 111SKIN range.

111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask, £12 Harvey Nichols

On Sunday, the 45-year-old shared some updates from a meeting she had with Huda Kattan - one of the world's most famous beauty bloggers. The famous pair - who have a combined social media following of 63.8 MILLION - posed for a selfie and Huda even brought VB a necklace and a huge bouquet of roses. The pair each shared the snapshot on their feeds, and Huda, 35, wrote: "With the queen @victoriabeckham! So lovely to meet such a strong, classy woman who cares sooooo much! Loved meeting you today! We also low key talked about our woman crush on @evalongoria"

Victoria mirrored Huda, writing: "Such a pleasure meeting @huda today and chatting about beauty! So excited for #victoriabeckhambeauty to come!! Sign up at the link in bio to be the first to know. X Kisses." Maybe the pair did some sort of collaboration? We can't wait to see it if so!

