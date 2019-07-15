Sheridan Smith surprises fans with ORANGE hair transformation She's rocking it!

Stage star Sheridan Smith has rocked some gorgeous hair changes over the years, but we think this might be her most dramatic yet! The award-winning actress, who is currently starring in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, showed off a very punky new 'do at The Lytham Festival on Sunday. Usually known for her golden blonde locks, she debuted a bold orange dye job, piled on her head in a topknot with shaven sides. Wow!

Sheridan is rocking a bold new look

Sheridan shared a sweet picture on Twitter ahead of her performance, touching on her new style. "My rock @LesleyBrennan19 getting me ready for the @LythamFestival stage! Not sure Lytham are ready for my flame orange hair," she wrote alongside a crying-with-laughter emoji. "Honoured to be part of such an incredible line up including the incomparable legend that is @mrmichaelball," she added.

Plenty of fans commented on her statement new look, with one writing: "Fab hair. An orange hair glow to compliment the Lytham sunset. Go go glow girl," and another adding: "Have a fantastic time. I absolutely love your hair! Have a lovely evening."

It's been a very exciting year for Sheridan, who is set to marry her partner Jamie Horn, despite speculation the pair have already tied the knot. The star denied the rumours, writing: "Every time I call him my hubby people presume we are married, it's just a nickname and I'll let you know when we decide to get married."

Having suffered mental health issues in recent times, Sheridan recently opened up about her new outlook. Speaking to Magic Radio, she said: "Where I'm at right now I feel like this is really good, I've got all that under control. I've got doctors' care, I'm feeling great, I got engaged, I'm in a very happy place… so I'm very happy and you know that's it. I couldn't ask for more really."