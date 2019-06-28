Nadia Sawalha surprises fans with hilarious picture of hair transformation This is so funny!

Nadia Sawalha showed off her humorous side once again as she shared a hilarious snap of her hair getting dyed on Instagram. The Loose Women panellist shared a behind-the-scenes picture ahead of her live appearance on Thursday's edition of the popular ITV daytime show. "Now THAT'S a bad hair day! For anyone who saw me on @loosewomen today, this is what I looked like two hours before we went LIVE - ha ha ha," she wrote in the honest post.

Asking her fans whether she should go grey fulltime, the TV star added: "I had left my roots for three months and they were totally white!! Seriously thinking of letting it go fully white!! Will you ever stop dying your hair? Could you go fully grey??" The post immediately received a flurry of replies, with one fan saying she should embrace aging gracefully. "Yes! I'm doing a series of illustrations based on body acceptance/self-love," the fan said. "A huge part of it is about growing old gracefully. Finding beauty in things like grey hair in women, men are described as distinguished or silver foxes, so why don't we get the same privilege?" Another said: "Your hair is lovely and there's loads of it which is great."

The post comes shortly after Nadia posted a motivational message, encouraging other women to embrace their bodies and feel confident in their own skin. In a new YouTube video uploaded earlier this month, Nadia broke down in tears as she confessed her cellulite had plagued so much of her adulthood and had impacted her enjoyment when going on holiday and wearing a swimsuit. "WARNING this video contains graphic footage of the dreaded condition known as cellulite," she said. "You may need to avert your eyes as it’s so hideous many of you who may have loved/liked or loathed me may fundamentally change the way you think about me!!!"

"Years ago some photos were published of me in a newspaper of me and my sister in bikinis playing in the sea having the time of our lives," she explained. "Yes I was overweight but so the [explicit] what! The papers headline and went something like how dare she go on the beach in a bikini looking like that! Sadly even though I laughed it off it’s been like a worm in my brain for years!"

She continued: "Always embarrassed by the pool, never wearing shorts, always covered up! @loosewomen body stories did a huge amount for my body confidence but I haven’t been able to shake the 'shame' of my cellulite! But you know what I'm now sick and tired of being sick and tired so from this day forth no more shame for something that at the end of the day doesn't say a damn thing about me as a person it's just a physical thing!"

