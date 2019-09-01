Princess Beatrice's hair secret has been revealed – and it might surprise you The royal was a guest at Ellie Goulding's wedding on Saturday

Princess Beatrice looked stunning as she stepped out on Saturday to attend Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling's star-studded wedding in York. The royal looked stylish in a green metallic dress from The Vampire's Wife, which she teamed with a black Justine Bradley-Hill 'Athena' headband and black heels from Reiss. And to add volume and length to her hair, the 31-year-old opted to put in extensions. The extensions were visible in a photo taken of the back of Beatrice's head while it was windy and were a shade lighter than the royal's natural hair colour which enhanced her hair just as highlights would. What's more, extensions have rarely been used by members of the royal family, proving just how on-trend Beatrice. Her look was complete with a green Sienna Jones bag, a Cartier 'Juste un Clou' bracelet and a Stella & Dot Chantilly lace cuff. Beauty-wise, she opted for a fresh and flawless makeup look to enhance her features.

Princess Beatrice had hair extensions in at Ellie Goulding's wedding

On Ellie's big day, Beatrice was joined by her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and her sister Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank and her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York. Throughout the summer, Beatrice has been keeping a low profile so fans were delighted to catch a glimpse of her on her friend's special day. Royal fans are expecting Beatrice and Edoardo to be the next couple to announce the engagement. Ladbrokes have revealed that bets on an imminent engagement have been suspended for the moment, with punters expecting the couple to tie the knot as early as 2020. Alex Apati from Ladbrokes told HELLO!: "There's been plenty of interest in this over the last few days and with the two seemingly smitten, we're banking on an announcement being made before the year is out – so strap yourself in for a 2020 royal wedding!"

Beatrice and her boyfriend Edoardo have been dating since 2018

Beatrice and Edoardo started dating last year, and made their first public appearance together in March, when they stepped out to attend the National Portrait Gallery gala, joined by the Duchess of Cambridge and David and Victoria Beckham. The couple have been pictured on a number of occasions since, and Edoardo even joined Beatrice at Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's royal wedding in May. He has also impressed Beatrice's close-knit family. Prince Andrew and Sarah get on well with him, and have both joined him and Beatrice on separate occasions at public events.

