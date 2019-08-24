Corrie's Faye Brookes shows off DRAMATIC hair transformation at Manchester Pride Mermaid vibes!

Corrie's Faye Brookes was celebrating Manchester Pride on Saturday, and she looked absolutely incredible. Decked out in a long purple wig, face glitter and a silver sequinned jumpsuit, Faye was all smiles as she partied the day away beside the rainbow flags. Purple certainly suits you, Faye!

The 31-year-old recently announced that she'd split from fiancé Gareth Gates, but that certainly didn't stop her having a blast in Manchester. It must have felt good to let her hair down after quitting Corrie earlier in the year.

Faye showed off her dramatic new hair on Saturday

Faye has shared lots of pictures and videos of Manchester Pride on her Instagram, and in them, she blows bubbles as the crowds cheer and rides on a float as it makes its way past rows of people waving flags. Faye also spent time with fans at the event, stopping and taking photos with them. Since then Faye has added another picture to her Instagram, one that says: "On Saturdays we wear pyjamas." It sounds like Faye is relaxing at home in her pjs after such a hectic morning. We don't blame her!

Faye is usually rocking brunette locks

Faye and Gareth were together for seven years, however the couple decided to call off their engagement in August, with Faye reportedly choosing to focus on her career. When the news of their breakup first broke, Faye kept herself motivated by sharing lots of positive messages on Instagram, and one of them said: "Gut feelings are guardian angels." According to The Sun, Faye knew deep down that their relationship wasn't right, and had felt that way for a while. Could Faye's "guardian angel" comment have been a direct reference to her recent heartache?

Gareth has been quiet on Instagram since their split, but earlier on Saturday revealed that he'd arrived back in London after being away. Perhaps he'd treated himself to a well deserved holiday!

