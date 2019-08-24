Emma Willis unveils long beach wave hair – and she looks amazing Emma like you've never seen her before…

Emma Willis is known for her signature short hairstyles. Whether she's rocking a quiff or slicked down 'do, blonde or brunette, she always looks incredible. But the TV presenter has undergone a dramatic transformation – and we are in love! Emma has replaced her peroxide blonde for a softer shade with subtle honey highlights, while also adding about 18 inches of hair – and she is rocking some seriously envious beach waves.

Oh how we love those beach waves

But before we get too excited about her new look, it is not a permanent one. The mum-of-three changed up her style to promote the second series of hit Channel 4 reality show The Circle – which follows a group of people put in an apartment block in London who can only interact through social media. Contestants can pretend to be who they like, or just be themselves. They rate each other out of five, and this determines who continues, and who goes home – hence Emma's dramatic new look.

Her most daring look yet

But her long tousled mane isn't the only transformation Emma underwent in order to promote the show. Oh no. The 43-year-old is also seen sporting bright purple hair – and covered in tattoos and piercings – short grey hair, and a jawline-length bouffant blonde bob. But whichever hair colour and style she's wearing, they all look amazing on her!

Emma looks great with a bouffant bob

Emma's assortment of hairstyles come courtesy of her longtime hairdresser Louis Byrne, who has worked with her for four years. Speaking to HELLO! previously about their relationship, Louis said: "She's very trusting and open. And when you have a relationship like we do - she respects me and I respect her and she knows that I would never make her look stupid, so that really helps. I get loads of requests all the time for Emma's hair and how it's done. She wears it with confidence." She certainly does!

