Gemma Atkinson unveils stunning hair transformation – and she looks amazing! Looking good, Gemma

Gemma Atkinson treated herself to some much-deserved TLC on Friday following her baby daughter Mia's arrival. The former Hollyoaks star had a visit from her trusted hairdresser Natalie Cropper, who worked her magic hands on Gemma's hair – and the results are pretty spectacular! Gemma took to Instagram Stories on Saturday morning, and in the video she stood next to boyfriend Gorka Marquez as he read a book at their breakfast bar. Gemma's hair is noticeably lighter, and the star is now rocking a set of beachy, sun-kissed, golden-blonde waves that looked like they were literally glowing.

Gemma looks like a bronzed goddess!

On Tuesday, Gemma turned to her fans for advice on what colour she should dye her hair. Taking to Instagram, she shared two pictures of herself – one with blonde hair and one with brunette hair, and wrote: "Visit from @nataliecropperhair on Friday for my colour – which shade to go though? Blonde or brunette?" Fans were divided, with half of them thinking she should stick to blonde, while others suggested a change with darker hair. "Blonde all the way," one encouraged, while another wrote: "Blonde, absolutely gorgeous." Another follower told the star: "I like blonde, but it's almost autumn so brown would be nice and warm."

Gemma's hairdresser Natalie Cropper

MORE: Anita Rani wows fans with hair transformation – see her gorgeous cut and colour

It's been an incredibly exciting time for Gemma and her boyfriend Gorka Marquez, who welcomed baby Mia in July. The proud parents have been sharing regular updates with their fans during their first few weeks of parenthood, from Mia's first outing to celebrating her six-week birthday at Gemma's favourite bar in Manchester.

Gemma asked her fans for their opinion on her hair colour choice

MORE: Michelle Keegan looks incredible as she debuts brand new hair style

Shortly after Mia's arrival, Gemma gave her first interview about motherhood on Hits Radio Breakfast, where she spoke about bonding with Mia instantly. She said: "It's crazy. Everyone said to me you'll not love anything more than this child and I kept saying all along that if she's allergic to dogs she'll have to live with my mum. As soon as I saw her it just changed."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.