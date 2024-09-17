5 best heated rollers for 2024: Say hello to Hollywood waves & serious volume

If you're loyal to your Dyson Airwap or ghd Chronos, heated rollers might seem a little old school, but they've been my go-to hair tool for over a decade.

Whether you're looking to create big, bouncy Hollywood-style waves or just want a boost of volume with minimal effort, I can guarantee after a few goes you'll be hooked.

I find them so much quicker to use than curling tongs or straighteners., and they're also generally more affordable and better for the health of your hair.

Whether you're looking for the best heated rollers for short hair, best heated rollers for long hair, or you just want some tips on how to use them - scroll on. I spoke to BaByliss Pro Ambassador Syd Hayes for some expert advice.

How to use heated rollers

"Always start by using a great thickening/volume spray throughout your hair and blast dry using a great hairdryer like the BaByliss Air Power Pro," said Syd. "Stick your head upside down so your roots dry with maximum volume. Make sure the rollers are nice and hot before you start, and use the larger size rollers first - the BaByliss Thermo-Ceramic Rollers are incredible! I always like to start at the top and work down, so the rest of your hair isn’t getting in the way as you use them. It’s key to have lots of tension as you roll down, and always make sure the roller sits tight on its base so you get maximum volume. I love to use a long U shaped hair pin to lock them into place; I find the claw grabs that come inside kits don’t hold the tension that you need."

What are the benefits of styling hair with heated rollers over curling tongs or straighteners?

"Heated rollers give a different finish to a curling tong or straighteners, think a more bouncy and light finish. A heated roller will distribute heat more evenly throughout the hair rather than intensively and too quickly, which is what causes breakage and dryness to hair. They can be less time consuming as you are able to put them in and let the roller do some magic whilst you get on with something else."

Should different rollers be used for different hair types?

"Heated rollers work extremely well and all hair types, however you may need to blow out your hair smooth first depending if you hair is curly or frizzy."

How I chose the best heated rollers

As well as speaking to industry experts and the beauty obsessives on HELLO!'s Shopping Team, I've searched verified reviews to bring you the most-loved heated rollers available online. I've included options suitable for a range of budgets, so there's something for everyone.

Best heated rollers

BaByliss Ceramic Hair Rollers 20 rollers (8 large, 6 medium, 6 small)

10 clips

20 metal pins

Ionic frizz-control

Heat ready indicator dot

3 year guarantee

Hollie Brotherton, HELLO!'s Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer: "BaByliss' heated rollers are arguably the most popular on the market, and after the discontinued Enrapture rollers I'd been using for years finally broke, they were first on my shopping list. Despite reading some mixed reviews, I was pleasantly surprised and genuinely love them. They give me the bouncy volume I was hoping for and they're so quick and easy to use, with both clips and pins included so you can fasten the rollers with either depending on your preference. Unlike my previous set (which I'd had far too long to be fair), these don't require any work with the straighteners to iron out hair creases once you've undone them, so they're amazing if you need to use them then run out of the door."

Remington PROluxe Heated Hair Rollers H9100 20 rollers (8 medium, 12 large)

20 clips

1.5 minute heat-up time

Pink storage case

5-year guarantee

Leanne Bayley, HELLO!'s Director of Lifestyle & Commerce says: "I love bouncy old-Hollywood curls, and while I love my Dyson AirWrap for giving me old money-style curls, there is a difference when you use heated rollers. Step forward Remington's PROluxe Heated Rollers. I think these are probably the most modern rollers you're going to get, and they look good on your dressing table. The handy compact case not only makes the rollers easy to store, it also heats them up whilst inside. So, what's so great about them? The dual heat technology intelligently heats both the rollers and the clips – creating perfectly formed curls all over. Because the heat is directed to the curl from the roller and clip, it means the styling process is a lot faster. The rollers heat in just 90 seconds, curls set in five minutes, and you have two different size rollers to choose from.

It's a 20-piece set and what I love about them is that each roller features grip technology so they don't slip and fall out. I tend to use the large rollers on the top sections of my hair to give me the A-list look I'm after."



T3 Volumising Hot Rollers Luxe 8 rollers (4 large, 4 extra large)

8 clips

2 different heat settings

1-hour auto-off

Luxurious storage case



2-year guarantee Hollie Brotherton, HELLO!'s Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer says: "For me, these definitely created more subtle volume than a bouncy Hollywood curl. However, I do have quite fine hair so I think (and customer reviews seem to agree) they might have more impact if yours is thicker. The packaging is what really sets them apart from the rest for me. They definitely feel and look the most expensive, and they come with a chic black soft leather travel case that makes them ideal for taking away with you."

TRESemme 32mm Volume Rollers 10 rollers (32mm diameter)

10 pins

Heats up to 125 degrees

Zipped carry case

Dual-voltage for worldwide use



3-year guarantee At just £30, TRESemme's heated rollers are an amazing affordable option. Containing ten rollers in a fun hot pink hue, they're designed to build body and soft curls, and reviews say they heat up fast and create impressive volume. They also come in a zipped carry case, which makes them so easy and convenient to travel with, plus they're dual-voltage for worldwide use.