Little Mix's Perrie Edwards undergoes the ultimate hair transformation at Leeds Festival We LOVE it!

Perrie Edwards amped up the glamour at this year's Leeds Festival, ditching her trademark blonde locks for a vibrant blue wig. Taking to her Instagram page this week, the Little Mix beauty shared a series of pictures of herself with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from the music event - and she looked fabulous! She certainly rocked the wig, which saw her rock a bob and a blunt fringe. Fans rushed to heap praise on the temporary look, with one saying: "That blue wig suits you so well." Another said: "The only who can rock that BLUE wig." A third post read: "Love this! You rock that look!"

The 26-year-old beauty, who has been dating footballer Alex since February 2017, appeared to be in great spirits as she posed up a storm, making the most of the summer weather. Since their romance came to light, the pair have barely been inseparable. Opening up about their romance, Perrie told BBC Radio One last year: "We had date night, it was competitive, it got out of hand. I swear to God I thought he was going to dump me - and I thought I was going to dump him. If you think I'm competitive, you should meet him."

MORE: Inside Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's luxury holiday

Last month, Perrie and her bandmates - who recently launched their Simple x Little Mix Choose Kindness campaign - opened up about their beauty secrets, the highs and the lows throughout their career to date. On their makeup styles, Perrie recalled: "We went from really young fresh girls not really wearing much makeup, maybe a little foundation on the lip when it was in, to then being really heavy and looking way older. We looked way beyond our years." To which, Jesy Nelson agreed: "We looked very cheap and tacky."

READ: How to get Little Mix's Perrie Edwards' Hollywood glam makeup look

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.