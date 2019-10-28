Lisa Faulkner's amazing wedding hair revealed - wait until you see the back Lisa and John Torode married at Aynhoe Park

We are still reeling over John Torode and Lisa Faulkner 's wonderful wedding last week. Held at Aynhoe Park, the star-studded bash looked fabulous and we've loved seeing photos from their big day on Instagram. Lisa's stunning wedding dress was a full-length number that had a lace overlay at the top and delicate cap sleeves. But did you know it was Holly Willoughby's hairstylist who created Lisa's stunning wedding hair? The in-demand hair supremo, Ciler Peksah, shared a picture of Lisa's wedding hair on her own Instagram account and we got a closer look at the traditional, half-up,half-down style. The ends were lightly curled, giving her tresses a lovely bohemian vibe. Instead of a veil, it was fastened with a pretty bejewelled clip. How stunning. Ciler wrote: "Congratulations to the most kind and soft hearted @lisafaulknercooks and her Husband John ! It was such a pleasure to be there on your special day to make your dream wedding hair come true! Hair styling and cutting by me."

Lisa's stylist shared snaps of the back of her hair - and it's stunning

Mother-of-one Lisa is known for her icy blonde locks and her colour was perfected ahead of her wedding day colour expert Seniz Alkan at the Neville hair salon in London's Belgravia. Before the nuptials, she shared a shot of her hair fresh out of the salon, and her followers were full of compliments for her new, refreshe shade. One wrote: "You always look stunning," and another added, "Lush hair."

Lisa's colour was perfected ahead of the big day by colour expert Seniz Alkan

Lisa - who played the role of Fi Browning in Eastenders - also made sure her skin was glowing for the big day, too.

She shared a makeup-free shot of her face after she has been pampered and wrote: "This is me. This is my skin which is always red but much less so after the brilliant @mariereynolds_london got her hands on me! I have been taking her supplements for a while now and using her face oils and masks and have seen a definite improvement in my skin and my rosacea. It isn’t a quick fix but this is after the amazing Masterlift facial."

