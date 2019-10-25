Meghan Markle delights royal fans with the ultimate 60s beehive Prince Harry's wife goes all retro on us - and we love it

OK, we all know that the Duchess of Sussex never has a day off when it comes to looking good. From her hair down to her shoes, Prince Harry's wife is forever immaculate. When it comes to her hair - she tends to flit between three classic styles - wearing her hair down in long and loose waves, a slicked back ponytail, or of course, up in a messy bun, which she made cool again back in January 2018. Well, we've searched the archives, and the mother-of-one has never rocked a funky beehive style before - until now! On Friday morning, alongside Harry, she attended a roundtable discussion on gender equality with The Queen's Commonwealth Trust and One Young World, held at Windsor Castle.

Meghan's beehive was the talk of the town!

Looking like she should be in an episode of Mad Men, she teamed her Hugo boss red leather skirt with a simple red top and heels, but it was her hair that got us talking.

Piled on her head with some serious height and delicate loose tendrils framing her face, it was super retro and not to mention chic. Teamed with a flawless face of subtle makeup, the royal has never looked better and we are totally enjoying the new hair.

HELLO! spoke to luxury hair brand Windle London, who gave us some top tips on how to get a brilliant beehive at home, à la Meghan.

One of the company's top stylists explained: "Before you blow dry, prep your hair using a thickening cream to add volume and body. Once dry, dress the hair with a light spray to lightly fix the hair with an invisible hold spray which protects from humidity. Then, back comb the hair into a smoothed French pleat and securely pin in. Tong the front pieces with a large barrel and seal the deal with an oil - such as Windle London's shine & smoothing oil to tame flyaways. For ultra glamour and high shine, spray a light shine spray all over."

