Stacey Solomon treats herself to a stunning hair makeover

Stacey Solomon is a busy working mum so it's understandable that some of her personal grooming habits may have taken a backseat since she welcomed baby Rex. But on Thursday, the Loose Women panellist made sure to take some time for herself and treated her hair to a luxury blow-dry after neglecting it for a whopping 13 days! Sharing a snap of her freshly coiffed 'do on her Instagram Stories, Stacey looked amazing with a head of beautiful bouncy hair. It was her lovely boyfriend Joe Swash who gave Stacey some much-needed pampering time as he stayed at home to look after their first child together.

Following her blow-dry, Stacey also shared a close-up image of the top of her head to show off some grey hair that has started to come through. Dumbfounded by her hair losing some of its colour, she said: "Joe Joe is looking after Rex so I came for a little blow-dry (it's been 13 days) and I can't get over my greys. Anyone else got almost a full head of grey hair at 30?"

Stacey was stunned with the amount of grey hair she has

It's been a hectic few weeks for Stacey as she has taken on multiple projects, including home renovations. Last week, she shared the results of a fabulous kitchen makeover with her social media followers, after she ordered a set of fridge dividers and threw out all her expired condiments.

How amazing is the finished result?

She also launched a popular new clothing range with high-street retailer Primark earlier this month. The 30-year-old told HELLO! about her favourite picks, revealing: "I love the giant teddy coat! I feel like that can hide a multitude of sins, I can go out in my pyjamas and no one will know. I'm obsessed with the jeans because I live in stretchy, high-waisted, comfy jeans. I love the slogan jumper; I'll live in that as well."

