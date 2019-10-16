Lisa Faulkner's pre-wedding hair and skincare makeover – all the details! The actress showed off her new hair colour on Instagram

It's very nearly wedding bells for TV presenter Lisa Faulkner and her celebrity chef partner John Torode, and we're so excited for them! It looks like the star couple's big day could be imminent if Lisa's latest Instagram post is anything to go by. The actress took to her social media account on Wednesday to share a snap of her new hair colour – a gorgeous sunshine blonde hue. "Hair colour wedding ready!!! Thank you @senizalkancolour for waving your magic wand @nevillesalon." We're not sure if Lisa's new hairstyle is a pre-wedding trial or the real thing, but either way, it's a stunning shade.

Photo credit: Instagram / Lisa Faulkner

Lisa's hair colour was done by colour expert Seniz Alkan at the Neville hair salon in London's upmarket Belgravia. The star's followers were full of compliments for her new hair shade, with one posting: "You always look stunning," and another saying, "Lush hair." One wrote: Have an amazing wedding day darling."

The former EastEnders actress has also been getting her skin prepped for her wedding and posted info on her recent facial. She said: "This is me. This is my skin which is always red but much less so after the brilliant @mariereynolds_london got her hands on me! I have been taking her supplements for a while now and using her face oils and masks and have seen a definite improvement in my skin and my rosacea. It isn’t a quick fix but this is after the amazing Masterlift facial."

Photo credit: Instagram / Lisa Faulkner

Lisa added: "Usually after any facial I am left pretty red so was really pleased I didn’t walk out like a tomato! Skin is even better days later so am excited to see results. While I was having the masterlift she also did some energy therapy on my and rebalanced all my frequencies (sounds a little strange but honestly I feel rejuvenated!) she is definitely worth looking into for anyone with any skin issues. Thank you Marie ....nearly wedding ready!!! #masterlift."