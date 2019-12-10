Amanda Holden is known for her long blonde flowing locks which always look incredible. On Monday evening, the mother-of-two wowed Instagram fans with a new hair style - and we think you will agree; it’s fabulous! The 48-year-old was pictured with a slightly feathered, layered style that featured a sweeping fringe. Her hair looked glossy and healthy and she revealed that it was her own natural mane, with zero help from extensions. Taking to the social media sight, she wrote: "Cheeky Monday night date with my #mylub. Thanks to @JayBirmingham for all my #naturalhair." Fans were very excited by her new look. One Instagram follower wrote: "LOVE your hair! It’s looking amazing!" Another added: "Love your long curtain fringe Amanda."

We love Amanda's new 'do!

Looks good is important to the star. Earlier this year, she told HELLO!: “There's no way I'd step out in my pyjamas or rock up without a lash. To preserve my own sense of dignity, I always try to look good. My nan Ethel used to tell me: 'Never let your husband see you without lipstick.' I'm very mindful of how I look when I go out – which is just as well as I get photographed every day."

Amanda also told us that laughter is the secret of her marriage to husband Chris Hughes. "Chris is very funny and errs on the side of lightness," she explained. "We can make jokes out of any situation throughout the best and darkest times of our lives. He's rubbish at romance, but he's there for the solid things – such as keeping my car clean and making sure I relax. He's a proper bloke who looks after me. I'm a strong, opinionated woman, but he helps steer the Mandy ship."

The blonde beauty and her husband have been married 11 years today. They married at St Margaret’s Church in Somerset and their star-studded reception was held at the swanky Babington House.

