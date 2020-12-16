12 best perfume gift sets for women this Christmas: From Jo Malone to Chanel, Valentino & Dior

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

While buying someone a fragrance for Christmas might not be everyone's choice of gift ("Oh, it's far too personal!"), there are plenty of gorgeous gift sets to choose from that would put a smile on anyone's face. Granted, some people might have a 'signature' scent - or a certain perfume brand that they wear on repeat - but there are lots of women who just appreciate a lovely new bottle of perfume to spritz before they leave for work. If you're buying a fragrance for someone and you're not sure of their scent preferences, it's probably best to stick to florals, or you could opt for vanilla as that's apparently the most universally liked scent.

Back in 2017, it was revealed in a poll that 55% of British women preferred wearing woody, spicy scents, and that unisex fragrance will continue to be popular with women.

We've picked out 10 perfume gift sets that would make incredible gifts for the woman in your life this year...

Dior J'adore gift set

Dior J'adore, £84, Dior

Celebrate the holiday season with the gift of a J'adore fragrance set, featuring the iconic Eau de Parfum paired with a J'adore Body Milk. It's a magical duo! The J'adore fragrance includes the emblematic olfactory notes of Ylang-Ylang, Damascus Rose, Jasmine Grandiflorum from Grasse and Indian Jasmine Sambac.

Tiffany & Co. fragrance gift set

Tiffany & Co. Eau de Parfum gift set, £80, Harvey Nichols

Tiffany & Co. Eau de Parfum is a modern scent that opens with vibrant top notes of vert de mandarine. This set also includes a Tiffany & Co. card so that you can add a personalised message to make the gift truly unique.

Gabrielle CHANEL Essence with a gift box

Gabrielle CHANEL Essence with gift box, £106.20, John Lewis

Inspired by Gabrielle Chanel, this is the fragrance of a woman who is attentive to her needs and speaks her mind. The essence is made up of a floral concentrate composed around four flowers: exotic and intense jasmine, radiant and fruity ylang-ylang, fresh and sparkling orange blossom, and creamy, highly feminine Grasse tuberose.

Penhaligon's Halfeti gift set

Penhaligon's Halfeti gift set, £184, Penhaligon's

If you know someone who's a fan of dark sexy scents, this Penhaligon's Halfetti double act is for them. This is a bestseller for a reason.

Huda Beauty Kayali Glitz gift set

Huda Beauty Kayali Glitz, £58.50, CultBeauty

If you're buying a fragrance for a 20-something, you probably can't go wrong with Kayali, the brainchild of Huda Beauty founders Huda and Mona Kattan. This set stars a deluxe bottle of the KAYALI Déjà vu White Flower | 57 alongside a full size edition of the KAYALI Déjà vu White Flower Hair Mist. Gorgeous!

Valentino Voce Viva gift set

Valentino Voce Viva gift, £110, ThePerfumeShop

Valentino Beauty called on the perfumers Honorine Blanc and Amandine Clerc Marie to design a floral woody scent. Composed in three phases around Valentino's Colour, Cool, Couture codes, Voce Viva lets each woman radiate with the energy of fulfilment, radiance and confidence. Lady Gaga is the face of the fragrance - her Italian roots and values are in line with the house of Valentino, and she has always spoken up for celebrating differences, and creating a world where everyone has a voice.

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum gift set

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum Premium Gift Set, £69.70, AllBeauty

Discover a floral explosion with Viktor&Rolf’s iconic Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum which blends addictive floral notes with warm woody undertones for a sensory explosion.

Dolce & Gabbana The Only One Eau de Parfum gift set

Dolce & Gabbana The Only One Eau de Parfum gift set, £96, LookFantastic

This Dolce &. Gabbana Only One Eau de Parfum gift set is uber-sophisticated. Enticing and radiant, with a surprising melange of opposites, the enchanting floral perfume unleashes notes of Violet, combined with subtle touches of zingy Bergamot to create a lively and juicy bouquet with a magnetic pull that beckons the senses. At the heart, seductive notes of rich coffee are blended with charming Iris. The warm base of Vanilla and Patchouli lends a tactile, comforting quality, enveloping the senses in an opulent embrace.

Judith Leiber More is More For Her Eau de Parfum

More is More by Judith Leiber, £95, Judith Leiber

Fashion designer Judith Leiber has created her first fragrance - and it's a powerhouse. It may look pretty standard but it's actually a one-of-a-kind bottle that allows you to switch between fragrances and mix on the spot. Go from 1 to 7 fragrances in one click. It's your fragrance, your way.

Tom Ford Rose Prick Collection

Tom Ford Rose Prick Collection, £244, LookFantastic

Rose Prick is inspired by the designer's Los Angeles garden, and the scent opens with three exotic varieties of the flower and is enhanced by Sichuan Pepper, Turmeric and Patchouli. This gift set includes a creamy 'Casablanca' lipstick in a limited-edition case.

Frederic Malle Discovery Set

Frederic Malle Discovery Set, £195, Net-a-Porter

This set was launched to celebrate the brand's 20th anniversary. It includes three of the label's most beloved fragrances housed in scaled-down, travel-friendly bottles, plus a case so you can bring one with you everywhere.

YSL Libre Gift Set

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau De Parfum Gift Set For Her, £78, ThePerfumeShop

The latest intense version of the floral bestseller, with top notes of Mandarin, Blackcurrant and Petitgrain, a Jasmine, Lavender and Orange Blosom heart and base of Vanilla, Cedar, Ambergris and Musk. A stunning scent for anyone who loves to go out-out.

Jo Malone London

Jo Malone London Cologne Collection, £75, Jo Malone London

If you really don't know what fragrance they'd like, well, give them a taster of five! This Cologne Collection features five signature scents presented in miniature Colognes. Includes English Pear & Freesia, Wild Bluebell, Honeysuckle & Davana, Wood Sage & Sea Salt and Pomegranate Noir. Theirs to wear solo or paired together.

