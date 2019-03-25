Amanda Holden reveals a SHOCKING hair transformation & you just won't believe it We think the Britain's Got Talent star looks amazing…

Amanda Holden always looks preened to perfection - especially her trademark blonde hair. Whenever the Britain's Got Talent star is on the TV you can bet that she won't have so much as a strand out of place. So you can imagine our surprise when the mother-of-two shared a snapshot of her new 'do - and it was a bit on the wild side. Gone were the coiffed locks, instead replaced with a mane of majorly curly hair. Wow! The ITV favourite captioned the picture: " Morning- It’s a curly day!! My hair naturally like this if we don’t sort it #twinning @aleshaofficial" Comparing her hairstyle with co-star Alesha Dixon, who also rocks a head of gorgeous curls, we think the 48-year-old looks fab.

Amanda Holden swaps her sleek style for curls

Some of Amanda's 1 million Instagram followers were quick to give their opinion on the look, and they were nearly all for it. One fan wrote: "I think it looks lovely and it’s a different look. It is nice to change it up a bit." Another agreed, adding: "I paid hundreds to have my hair like this all through the 80s!!"

It has been a super busy month for the TV star. She appeared on Celebrity Apprentice, alongside Ayda Field, Kelly Hoppen, Tamara Epson and Rachel Johnson.

The show was filmed in aid of Comic Relief, and the five women competed against the men's team - Rylan Clark-Neal, Russell Kane, Richard Arnold, Sam Allardyce and Omid Djalili.

