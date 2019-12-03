Lisa Faulkner has showed off a gorgeous new haircut after admitting she was in desperate need of a trim. The new bride, who married husband John Torode on 24 October, shared the results of her pamper day on Instagram on Tuesday, and we love the look! While subtle, Lisa seemed very happy with her freshly-cut locks, which appear to have lost a couple of inches and were styled in loose beach waves. Captioning the snap, she wrote: "Much needed haircut .. thank you so much @cilerpeksah_hairstylist and @senizalkancolour." Lisa's followers loved her new look, with one commenting: "Looking gorgeous, you seriously don't age woman!" Another said: "Looks amazing, Lisa," and a third added: "Love your hair colour and length."

The 47-year-old's pick-me-up comes after she admitted she was having an "off day" at the end of last month. Sharing a selfie on her Stories, she wrote: "No idea why but feeling very blue and tired and just a bit odd. Lucky to be sitting in my sister's warm home having a coffee and a chat with her. Sending positive thoughts to anyone feeling the same today."

Lisa's new look may be subtle - but we love it

The former EastEnders star has in the past opened up about keeping a healthy mind thanks to her lifestyle. "I've done yoga for the past nearly 20 years and I absolutely love it," she said last year, according to Irish News. "I do mainly hatha yoga." Lisa also revealed her passion for meditation, adding: "It does more for my head than it does for my body. It isn't too bad for my body either, so it's good all round."

Lisa and John married on 24 October (Photo: @jamesfearphotography)

Meanwhile, the candid post comes shortly after Lisa paid tribute to her new husband on their one-month wedding anniversary. "Married a month today @johntorodecooks thank you for making me so very happy and for our lovely anniversary weekend," she shared. "I love being your wife. Thanks for the pic @jamesfearphotography I will try and stop posting now." To which, John replied: "You just made me cry... love you."

