Kaia Gerber stuns Instagram fans with her dramatic hair transformation

As a model and the daughter of Cindy Crawford, there's no denying that Kaia Gerber has enviable cheekbones that we could only dream to achieve with some clever contouring. The 18-year-old normally shows them off with her hair styled in a chic bob, but she has wowed her fans with an even shorter cut that draws all eyes to her fabulous bone structure.

Kaia recently revealed her dramatic hair transformation to her 5 million Instagram followers. In the photos, she can be seen rocking a short pixie style, with a centre parting and strands around her face skimming the bottom of her jawline. This is a far cry from the long curls she used to sport, which many likened to her mother Cindy's bouncy brunette hair. As she posed for a photo with her mum in early November, her hair can be seen around her shoulders, while back in May she had a long wavy style.

Regardless of the length, she always looks stunning, and her Instagram followers agree. Fellow models Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid were among the first to comment on her new hair, writing: "Winner winner" and "dead for this hair." Other fans were also going wild for her look, with one stating, "love the hair omg" while another said, "Hair is too cute!"

Kaia at the 2019 Fashion Awards

The brunette beauty was recently nominated for Model of the Year at the 2019 Fashion Awards alongside Adut Akech, Adwoa Aboah, Adesuwa Aighewi and Winnie Harlow. While she was beaten to the prize by Adut this year, she was announced as the winner in 2018. To take home the award, Kaia looked stunning in a black and gold Alexander McQueen dress-and-trousers combo designed by Sarah Burton and a Jimmy Choo clutch. This year, she opted for a different, edgy look in a chic black bralette top and a feminine white lace skirt.

