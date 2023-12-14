9 best scented candles to give as gifts over the holidays

We all have that one friend who's obsessed with candles, and if you don't - and you're reading this - it's probably you. Burning a gorgeous candle in your home is a real luxury. Whether you're on this page looking for candle inspiration for yourself, or shopping for a thoughtful gift for a loved one, we promise you can't go wrong with any of these suggestions.
There is great beauty in ritual, and in ceremony which is why burning a candle in your bedroom can instantly transform your surroundings into a tranquil sanctuary. With stress and burnout being big conversations right now, it's time we all tried to invite a sense of tranquility and illumination into our lives.
A candle makes a great gift for someone else - it's not as personal as perfume, and it's not something people tend to buy themselves. So if you're looking to be inspired on the most popular candle brands to give as presents this year, keep reading....
How we chose the best candle brands
- Popular brands: There are some brands that are iconic for candle making. From Jo Malone London to Diptyque, Jo Loves and many more on this list. These are all brands synonymous for creating delicious scents that last - whether it's on the body or in your living room.
- Gift worthy: When a candle is housed in a chic glass vessel, they're designed to be special mementos that can be repurposed long after the candles have burned out - this makes for an exciting gifting experience for others.
- Personal taste: I'm a big fan of candles and all of the ones listed in this line-up would be top of my candle wish list. These have all been smelt, whether in store, at press events or even lucky enough to test out samples.
Jo Malone London Candle We Love
Burn time: Approximately 45 hours
Lid included? Yes
Fill weight: 200g
You can't have a candle roundup and not include Jo Malone London, can you? It's synonymous with thoughtful gifting. Fill the room with juicy pomegranate and smoky guaiacwood carried on the warm evening air.
Diptyque Candle We Love
Burn time: Approximately 50 hours
Lid included? Yes
Fill weight: 190g
Diptyque and cold cosy nights go together like mince pie and cream - it's a match made in heaven. This is from the festive 2023 collection and is inspired by the definition of the phenomenon in the Encyclopédie des Lumières, the Parisian label imagines each and every one of its fragranced creations in glass vessels decorated with flame-shaped motifs. The Sapin aroma embodies the zesty, comforting aroma of a freshly mounted tree, primed and ready to be dressed up for the holidays.
Glossier Candle We Love
Burn time: Approximately 45 hours
Lid included? No
Fill weight: 8oz
Glossier launched two permanent candles in 2022 and now for 2023's festive period we have one more in the line up. Designed to transport you wherever the sea and mountains meet, the new Sandstone candle is housed in a sage green glass vessel, intentionally designed as a special memento to be repurposed long after the candle is gone. The fragrance freshens up any room with notes of Sandalwood, Clary Sage, and Fig Leaf. Made with a vegan, non-paraffin, soy-and-coconut blend.
Jo Loves Candle We Love
Burn time: 37.5 hours
Lid included? Yes
Fill weight: 185g
Personalised by the Jo Loves team and carefully labelled by hand, it's a gift they're sure to love and treasure. An artisan scented candle, hand-poured in England and beautifully presented in a luxurious gift box. The glass that holds the candle is hand-blown and is accompanied by a silver and glass lid to keep the wax dust-free. You can even add a personalised label.
Elemis Candle We Love
Burn time: Approximately 37 hours
Lid included? No
Fill weight: 220g
Elemis is a brand you just can't go wrong with. This year you've got the choice of an english rose escape or a dash to the the Mediterranean. Whichever one you choose, you've made the right decision.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Candle We Love
Burn time: Approximately 58 hours
Lid included? Yes
Fill weight: 280g
Introducing the Maison Francis Kurkdjian scented candles for the holidays - the final touch to creating an enchanting festive atmosphere. The iconic Mon beau Sapin scent will be joined by two new limited-edition scents: Jasmin d'hiver and Rose des Neiges. Perfect for igniting when getting home after a long day before settling down on the sofa and diving into your favourite book.
Discothèque Candle We Love
Burn time: Approximately 45 hours
Lid included? No
Fill weight: 220g
This is the gift for the ultimate fashionista in your life, or the stylish guy in your life. Discothèque’s Crisco Disco scented candle will infuse your interiors with intoxicating notes. Encased in a signature three-colour gradient glass vessel with matching recyclable ombré packaging, this candle is formulated, crafted and hand-poured in the UK using sustainable, high-grade vegan wax.
Acqua Di Parma Candle We Love
Burn time: Approximately 45 hours
Lid included? No
Fill weight: 220g
Acqua di Parma brings out candles and the brand loyalists certainly love them. Bosco is part of the festive collection and has notes to scent the home with the crisp, clean winter air of the mountains. In a holiday ambiance inspired by the fresh forest air, the scent of fir trees and frosted pine needles blend with the invigorative freshness of eucalyptus, while the contrasting notes of cloves add a touch of warmth.
Space NK Cande We Love
Burn time: Approximately 34 hours
Lid included? No
Fill weight: 190g or 75g
The Space NK Holiday candles are pretty much iconic at this point, and Shimmering Spice has already sold out. But do not panic, Winter Pine is still available and you're going to love it just as much. Bursting with notes of pine, eucalyptus, and rosemary, there's also a woody base with a hint of jasmine
Top candle tips I swear by
- Keep wicks trimmed for a nice even burn
- For best results burn your candle for at least two hours but no more than four hours to ensure an even burn
- Stop use when 10mm of wax remains. Extinguish the candle if it flickers, smokes or the flame gets too high
- Always use a candle snuffer to extinguish your candle.