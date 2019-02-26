Emmerdale star Isabel Hodgins unveils short hair transformation following breakup The actress plays Victoria Sugden in the ITV soap

Actress Isabel Hodgins showcased a brand new look over the weekend – and fans adore it! The 25-year-old – who plays Victoria Sugden in Emmerdale – decided to go for the chop, and has transformed her long, brunette hair into a chic bob. Isabel shared a photo of her new hair on Instagram during a trip to see Matilda at the theatre on Friday night. "Matilda last night," she captioned the photo. The star's followers adored her new look, with one writing in the comments section: "Oh good god your hair looks amazing," while another said: "Your hair really suits you." A third added: "Omg amazing, the difference. It looks amazing."

Emmerdale's Isabel Hodgins has cut her hair

Isabel then posted a second photo of her new haircut on Tuesday evening. In the image, the star was pictured with her co-star Laura Norton – who plays Kerry Wyatt in the soap. Isabel looked cool with a pair of oversized glasses, and was once again complimented for her new do. The actress' new look follows shortly after her split from co-star Michael Parr, who played Ross Barton in the show. The 32-year-old actor has recently moved to Los Angeles to start a career over there after leaving Emmerdale last year. With Isabel staying in Yorkshire as she continues acting in Emmerdale, the pair decided to go their separate ways. The news broke at the beginning of February, with The Sun reporting that they felt they had gone their separate ways, but will remain good friends.

Isabel has played Victoria Sugden in Emmerdale since she was 12

The pair had started secretly dating after Michael joined the Emmerdale cast in 2013 - but the private couple only went Instagram official for the first time in 2015 on a romantic trip to Paris. However, Michael still refused to confirm anything last year, when the Mirror asked him if he'd miss his 'secret' girlfriend' when he left the Dales. He replied: "Maybe. But I’m not saying who she is. It’s no one else’s business. Social media for relationships can be detrimental. We’re happy so we don’t need to show off. But if we were to break up it would only be worse when the papers get hold of it." Later in the interview, he slipped up when answering another question about his diet, by saying: "I keep it controlled. But I had two Pop-Tarts for my breakfast. Izzy bought me some." He added: "Oops. I mean, my good friend Isabel."

