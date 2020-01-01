Ruth Langsford is renowned for her trademark bob haircut, but in an unearthed video posted by Eamonn Holmes, the star looked almost unrecognisable with long brunette hair and a statement fringe and blonde highlights. Eamonn had posted a video on his Instagram account of his wife presenting a children's television programme, and joked that it had been back in 1952 when the Loose Women panellist was a young presenter. In the caption, the This Morning host wrote: "A trip down memory lane with my Ruth. The year must have been 1952, a bit posh but she still makes me go weak at the knees, even though I didn't even know her then. Thank you TV Ark. Happy New Year everyone."

Ruth Langsford had long hair in a throwback video from her days presenting children's television

Many of Eamonn's followers commented on the video, with one fan writing: "1952 – hope Ruth doesn't see that! Happy New Year to you both and your family," while another wrote: "She's not changed a bit, and still posh but lovely with it." A third commented: "Always been a nice person in her rise to fame, we Plymouth people are very proud of Ruth. Happy, healthy New Year to you both."

Ruth and Eamonn Holmes saw 2020 in at home on the sofa

Eamonn was in a reflective mood on New Year's Eve, and shared a second post with his social media followers, writing that he hoped that 2020 would be kind to everyone. The star admitted that Ruth and him and decided against going out, and were instead looking forward to a night at home. He shared a picture of them both sitting on the This Morning sofa, and wrote: "Nah, we're not going out either.... just a night on the couch. May #2020 be kind to us all. #hny."

The celebrity couple faced a difficult 2019 as Ruth's beloved sister Julia passed away. Ahead of Christmas Day, Eamonn noted that their celebrations at home would be tinged with sadness as they continued to grieve the loss of Julia. He told the Metro: "Christmas will be a difficult time. I know we will both be reflective, whilst bearing in mind we have responsibilities to carry on for other people around us." The 60-year-old added: "Our memories will be dominated with the loss of Ruth's sister Julia. That's what we will remember most of all."

Asked what the family, including the couple’s 17-year-old son Jack, had planned for Christmas, Eamonn revealed: "I am the sort of person that has got to watch a handful of classic seasonal movies to put me in the mood. So, I will be seeking out the tried and tested perennials like National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and It's A Wonderful Life. On the TV front it's going to take a lot to top the anticipation we are all feeling towards the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special!"

