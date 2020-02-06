Khloe Kardashian's famous family encourage her to dye her hair after seeing new photo of her The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star often changes her hair look

Khloe Kardashian is no stranger to experimenting with her hair, and has asked her fans on social media for their advice after trying out a new look. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had put in a bronde (brown and blonde mix) hair extension, and wanted to know whether she should dye her hair back to that shade. She wrote: "Loving this bronde pony! Do I go back to bronde? Let me know. Bronde means blonde and brown mix for those who don't know." The star's famous family, including Kylie Jenner, were quick to respond. "Yes baby," the Lip Kit founder replied, while Kendall Jenner wrote: "100% yes." One of Khloe's fans added: "Yes, love this colour on you!"

Khloe Kardashian's siblings are encouraging her to go bronde

The 35-year-old recently showcased another new look at her niece Stormi's second birthday party. Khloe embraced her natural waves for a voluminous 'do, and shared a short video of herself on Instagram, writing: "My natural curl is trying to come out and play." She also tagged her hair stylist, Jen Atkin. The mother-of-one has an entire wardrobe dedicated to her hair extensions, and recently gave fans a glimpse inside the impressive space. Khloe's wardrobe was filled with different hairpieces that were clipped onto hangers and displayed via colour. A photo shared on Instagram showed two rails filled with pink and auburn hairpieces, as well as wig stands to display a selection of different styles. Khloe has been working with The Home Edit to help her organise her house, which is exceptionally organised as a result.

Khloe has an entire wardrobe dedicated to her hair extensions

On Saturday, Khloe was joined by her famous family as they celebrated Stormi's second birthday. Not one to do things by halves, Kylie Jenner had created a Stormi World 2 party for her little girl, following on from the same theme as her first birthday last year. The theme park party had everything from a Frozen and Trolls section to rides and giant inflatables. There was even a shop selling Stormi World 2 merchandise, and customise stations for guests to tie dye their T-shirts. Khloe captured some seriously cute footage from the event, including a video of True dancing with her favourite Trolls character, and one of everyone singing happy birthday to Stormi.

Khloe is incredibly close to her family, and is a doting mum to True, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. The Good American designer often shares sweet updates about her little girl on social media, and recently posted a video of her playing in a giant playhouse in the garden, as well as photos of her little girl dressed up as a princess at Kylie's The Stormi Collection party last weekend.

