Kris Jenner has an incredible home in LA, and recently the famous momager has been sharing photos of some of the rooms in her mansion. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a picture of herself posing in her study, as she modelled a new pair of sunglasses. The room had a black cabinet, which was filled with trophies in honour of her business initiative, and two black-and-white photos of Kris' children. One photo was a group shot of the star with her five daughters, and next to it was a photograph of her only son, Rob Kardashian.

Kris Jenner shared a photo from inside her study

Earlier in the month, Kris posted a picture on social media from inside her bedroom, where she posed for a photo with Diane von Furstenberg. The room was decorated in neutral tones, with dove grey walls displayed with artwork. The pair stood in front of Kris' bed, which had a cream throw and tan blanket draped over it. In view were also two bedside tables, both with matching modern lights. Kris and Diane both shared the photo on their respective accounts, with Kris writing in the caption: "Spent the morning with this amazing Icon in my bedroom!!!! What an amazing beautiful woman and friend who is definitely #InCharge ... love you DVF," while Diane wrote: "This morning I visited the superMom, superWoman of all time!"

The famous momager recently posted a picture of her bedroom

Kris lives in the Los Angeles suburb of Hidden Hills, and opened up about her home in an interview with Architectural Digest in 2019. She said that she wanted her house to be a peaceful sanctuary away from the spotlight for her to relax in when she's not working. "I'm always running a million miles an hour. I wanted my home to feel like a sanctuary, perfectly calm and peaceful," she explained. Kris has incredible taste in furniture too. "I've been collecting furniture and making houses for a lifetime. I've had so many different types of homes in so many different styles," she said.

While all her children have flown the nest, the doting mum lives nearby to her children, with youngest daughter Kylie Jenner living less than a minute away. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the Lip Kit founder opened up about her close relationship with her mum. She said: "My siblings compare us all the time. I see my mum almost every day. I was over there last night. I'll just go by her house. We're always here working together, doing different things, or taking meetings together." On whether there is a rivalry between her family's homes, she added: "There is zero rivalry when it comes to houses. We're very fortunate to live in close proximity, and we all enjoy each other's homes. I'm incredibly proud that the kids have discovered their own identities and passions."

