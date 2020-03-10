Dyson just unveiled its new hair straightener and the internet can't handle the excitement We've tried the new Dyson straightening iron, and yes, it's a thing of beauty…

If you loved the Dyson hairdryer and the Dyson AirWrap, you'll be excited to learn that on 10 March, Dyson unveiled its first ever straightening iron - the Dyson Corrale and to say fans were excited would be an understatement. This isn't just any ol' hair straightener though - this one uses patented flexing plates that shape to gather hair to deliver enhanced styling with half the damage. Personally, I think the most exciting part of this launch is that it's cordless. Say goodbye to tangled wires - those are a thing of the past. You can use this one on the go, and it's ideal for travel. Suitable for all hair types, it features Dyson’s Intelligent Heat Control for precise temperatures, and delivers thermal performance of a corded straightener, yet cord-free, allowing users to style anywhere at any time.

The Dyson Corrale is available in purple

I was lucky enough to get a sneak peek at the new Corrale - I even had to sign a nondisclosure agreement - how fancy! During the session, I was given the chance to try it out but I couldn't take any photos. It's no secret that I'm a slave to my hair straighteners so I was intrigued to see if there was any real difference between the ones I use every day versus the new launch from Dyson. My eyes slightly watered at the £399 price tag, it's enough to make your hair curl, but if you love your Dyson products, you won't think twice about the lavish purchase. Also, if you're always travelling, you will love the fact that you needn't worry about a plug.

The Dyson Corrale in pink

During my time at Dyson HQ (there were a lot of Dyson fans around), I was told all about the unique flexing plates of the Dyson Corrale straightener and how they mould to the hair section being styled - perfect for thick hair like mine. At first, I found the Corrale a little heavy to use but I soon got used to it, I felt like I had good control over my styled sections without having hair fall either side of the tool. As the plates adapt to the hair, they apply tension more evenly and stop strands splaying, reducing frizz and flyaways. According to Dyson, this greater control allows outstanding styles to be created with less reliance on heat, reducing damage by 50 percent.

Testing for the Corrale involved 600 hours with 800 participants across five countries globally, together with insights from industry leading stylists such as Jen Atkin, Jon Reyman, Larry King and Dylan Bradshaw. My favourite fact: Some of the male engineers grew their hair to test it out on themselves. If that's not dedication to giving us good hair, I don't know what is…

Dyson engineers at work

The Dyson Corrale is available now at dyson.co.uk.

