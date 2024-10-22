Mariska Hargitay, 60, relies on a $15 Amazon dry shampoo for bouncy hair - and we've tried it

Mariska Hargitay has some of the best hair on TV right now, period. Her glossy, shoulder-length hair, usually with a slight curl, has become her trademark, whether on the screen as Olivia Benson in Law & Order: SVU or on the red carpet with her husband of 20 years, Peter Hermann.

There's plenty of good hair in the business, granted, but fans go wild for Mariska's artfully coloured locks, with its chestnut brown hue and caramel pieces woven in. Fans of the star agree, with adjectives like "hair goddess" and "gorgeous hair" among some of the praise they leave on her Instagram posts. Even in a hat, something her on-screen persona often wears, her hair is hairing, so just what is the secret?

© Getty Mariska Hargitay and Ice T in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

I've been doing the research, and as well as good genes (her mom is screen siren Jayne Mansfield), it'll comes as no surprise that the actress is a fan of many a cult hair product, including the celeb-fave Oribe Signature Shampoo, $49. But among some of her bathroom cabinet essentials is a much more wallet-friendly dry shampoo, that I think could be the key to getting Mariska's subtle yet healthy looking volume.

In an interview with Allure, the 60-year-old named amika perk up talc-free dry shampoo as one of her hair heroes, and having used the product, I can attest to its brilliance. The $15 bottle lasts an age, and the formula is both great at absorbing excess oil from the hair as well as cooling the scalp. What I love the most about it though, is its ability to freshen up my hair in between washes. Unlike other dry shampoos, it doesn't leave a white film or white bits, and actually helps to add volume - not too much, but enough to stop hair looking lank and lacklustre.

I usually keep the small bottle in my purse for quick spritzes throughout the day, and it works wonders if you're doing a ponytail and want a little lift at the root without using a hot brush or rollers. It's also aluminium-free and smells incredible. The scent lasts for ages, and if nothing else, is worth a spritz for that alone.

amika perk up talc-free dry shampoo $15 at Amazon

Amazon shoppers agree, with one commenting that the product is "great for fine hair" and another "loving the volume" the product can create. Some Amazon shoppers also "love the scent" and another wrote that it "helps to make my hair look thicker."

© Instagram Chris McMillan has been Mariska's hair stylist for the past 20 years

Mariska told Allure she tries to keep her haircare products to a minimum. "How my hair feels is almost as important to me as how it looks." Her hair is in good hands too, as she's been tended to by none other than celebrity stylist Chris McMillan for the last 20 or so years.

"I love this woman" he captured an Instagram post of the pair just last week. The pair's friendship dates back to Mariska's 2004 wedding to actor Peter Hermann, in which Chris styled her hair. Cute!