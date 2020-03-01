Ruth Langsford showcases glamorous curly hair look in new photo The Loose Women panellist opted for a different look while presenting QVC over the weekend

Ruth Langsford often gets compliments for her hair, and over the weekend the Loose Women panellist revealed her most glamorous look yet! Ahead of presenting her fashion segment on QVC on Saturday, Ruth's glam squad styled her hair in loose waves, which added volume to it. The star shared a photo of herself on Instagram and fans adored her hairstyle. One wrote: "Hair looks gorgeous," while another commented: "Your hair looks amazing!" A third added: "Your hair looks incredible tonight!" During Saturday's show, Ruth had modelled new pieces for her QVC range, which included a leopard print bomber jacket and skinny jeans, as well as a faux leather jacket in different colour waves.

VIDEO: Take a look at Ruth Langsford's career

Ruth Langsford looked stylish with curly hair while presenting her QVC show on Saturday night

While Ruth is renowned for her blonde bob, which she wears styled straight with choppy layers and a statement fringe, she occasionally changes up her look. At the beginning of the year, fans adored seeing her style her hair in a half-up do while presenting This Morning with Eamonn Holmes, and she received many messages from fans who thought the hairstyle made her look younger. One wrote: "Looks lovely! Makes you look younger!" while another commented: "Love it, makes you look younger." A third added: "Thought you looked fabulous with your new do, really suits you."

MORE: James and Ola Jordan welcome baby girl - see first photo

The Loose Women star shared a photo of herself getting her hair styled

The TV personality's short hairstyle is high maintenance and she pays regular visits to hairdressers Leo Bancroft in Surrey so that she can keep it the perfect length. She regularly experiments with different hues of blonde highlights too, and over the years has dyed her hair various colours, including jet black and auburn. The star's hair is always full of volume, and she previously revealed that she keeps it looking nice and thick by having tape hair extensions.

READ: Boris Johnson announces he is engaged and expecting a baby

Last year, Ruth shared a video on Instagram of herself getting the extensions fitted and explained the process to her followers. She said in the footage: "Good morning. I am having my hair extensions. These little things. They are for more thickness rather than length, obviously. They have been taken out and are being put in so you can keep the same ones – clever isn’t it?!" Tape hair extensions are popular with a number of the Loose Women panellists, with Stacey Solomon and Andrea McLean among the stars known to have had them put in their own hair to help add fullness. Ruth previously revealed that she was getting tape extensions after her hair was thinning as a result of the menopause.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.