Loose Women star Ruth Langsford rocks brand new hairstyle – and fans think she looks younger The Loose Women panellist is renowned for her blonde bob and statement fringe

Ruth Langsford is a regular face on television, presenting both Loose Women and This Morning during the weekdays. The TV star has an iconic blonde bob that she wears styled straight with choppy layers and a statement fringe, but recently Ruth changed up her look, much to the delight of her fans. While presenting This Morning with husband Eamonn Holmes, the mother-of-one styled her hair in a half-up do, which took years off her. The star shared a photo of her new look on Twitter, and was inundated with compliments from her followers. One wrote: "Looks lovely! Makes you look younger!" while another commented: "Love it, makes you look younger." A third added: "Thought you looked fabulous with your new do, really suits you."

Ruth Langsford looked youthful with a new hairstyle during a recent This Morning appearance

The TV personality's short hairstyle is high maintenance and she pays regular visits to hairdressers Leo Bancroft in Surrey so that she can keep it the perfect length. She regularly experiments with different hues of blonde highlights too, and over the years has dyed her hair various colours, including jet black and auburn. The star's hair is always full of volume, and she previously revealed that she keeps it looking nice and thick by having tape hair extensions. Last year, Ruth shared a video on Instagram of herself getting the extensions fitted and explained the process to her followers.

The Loose Women panellist has had many hairstyles over the years

She said in the footage: "Good morning. I am having my hair extensions. These little things. They are for more thickness rather than length, obviously. They have been taken out and are being put in so you can keep the same ones – clever isn’t it?!" Tape hair extensions are popular with a number of the Loose Women panellists, with Stacey Solomon and Andrea McLean among the stars known to have had them put in their own hair to help add fullness.

Ruth previously revealed that she was getting tape extensions after her hair was thinning as a result of the menopause. Earlier in the month, Ruth revealed the secret behind her glossy hair on social media, where she explained to her followers that she uses Argon oil to help keep her hair hydrated and shiny. Fans were delighted to find out that Ruth was a fan of the popular Moroccan-based oil, especially as it only costs £12.99 a pot.

