Ruth Langsford delighted her fans after sharing a video of herself getting her hair cut at her local salon in Surrey – and she looked great! The Loose Women star took to Instagram to post footage of her sitting in the salon chair while her hairdresser worked his magic, having cut her hair into a more defined bob and added some blonde tints to it. In the caption, she wrote: "The master at work! Having a little chop and a catch up with @leobancroft." Ruth's new look went down a treat with her fans who were quick to compliment her hair in the comments section, with one writing: "Looks fabulous but then again it always looks fabulous – loving the colour," while another wrote: "Love the blonde streaks." A third added: "Loving the new hair."

Ruth Langsford showcased her gorgeous new hair look

The star's hair is always full of volume, and she previously revealed that she keeps it looking nice and thick by having tape hair extensions. Last year, Ruth shared a video on Instagram of herself getting the extensions fitted and explained the process to her followers. She said in the footage: "Good morning. I am having my hair extensions. These little things. They are for more thickness rather than length, obviously. They have been taken out and are being put in so you can keep the same ones – clever isn’t it?!" Tape hair extensions are popular with a number of the Loose Women panellists, with Stacey Solomon and Andrea McLean among the stars known to have had them put in their own hair to help add fullness.

Ruth and husband Eamonn Holmes live in Surrey

Ruth previously revealed that she was getting tape extensions after her hair was thinning as a result of the menopause. When she isn't busy presenting Loose Women, Ruth co-hosts This Morning every Friday with husband Eamonn Holmes. The pair live in Surrey with their teenage son Jack, and during their time off they like nothing better than relaxing at their house. Earlier in the year, Ruth described her ideal day off, telling HELLO!: "I am very much a home bird and I don't get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending time with family and being at home.

"I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me." Eamonn added: "I am a keen gardener, I am always in the garden weeding, mowing the lawn. I am always going to my lawn."

