Charley Webb has revealed that she used a bowl to give her husband Matthew Wolfenden an at-home trim during the lockdown. Taking to Instagram, the Emmerdale star shared a screengrab of a Zoom conversation in which she could be seen placing a red bowl over her husband's head. She wrote: "You know things are boring when he lets you cut his hair around a bowl. We did a quiz night on Zoom last night and it turned into haircuts all round for the boys. P.S. I'm not recommending you try this at home." Now we've seen a before photo, we're eager to see an after one!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charley Webb shares glimpse inside her stunning ultra-modern home

It's shaping up to be an exciting weekend for the family, who on Friday celebrated their firstborn son Buster's tenth birthday. To mark the occasion, the soap star shared an adorable throwback photo of him on his first day at nursery. Shocked by how quickly the time appears to have gone since then, Charley admitted she can't believe her little boy is growing up so fast. Captioning the snaps, which also include a recent one of Buster, Charley wrote: "Buster, age 3 on his first day at nursery. I can’t believe he turned 10 today. The quickest, craziest 10 years I’ve ever known. HBD B."

MORE: Charley Webb shares adorable unseen photo of son Buster to mark 10th birthday

Charley shared the photo on Instagram

MORE: Charley Webb shares glimpse inside stunning ultra-modern kitchen

Many of Charley's famous friends and fans rushed to wish the birthday boy many happy returns. Commenting on the photo, her sister Cassie Lomas wrote: "Gorgeous, happy birthday Buster." Michelle Keegan simply said: "Gorgeous boy." One fan gushed: "Oh my gosh how handsome! Happy birthday."

The mother-of-three is currently self-isolating at home with Matthew and their three boys, Buster, Bowie, four, and baby Ace, nine months. The Emmerdale co-stars married in 2018 after a nine-year relationship. The couple first met when Matthew joined the soap in 2006 and started dating the following year.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.