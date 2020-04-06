Jennifer Aniston admits to major mistake as she invites fans inside her Beverly Hills home The Friends actress lives in Beverly Hills, where she has been self-isolating during the coronavirus lockdown

Jennifer Aniston has been keeping herself busy during the coronavirus lockdown, and opened up about her newfound love of painting during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel recently. The Friends actress spoke to the TV host from her living room via a video link, giving a glimpse inside the stylish space, which featured a gold embroidered wall hanging and a large cream armchair, as well as a black shelf filled with photos. While chatting, The Morning Show star admitted to making a blunder while trying to order new art supplies online. Thinking she had ordered a paint by numbers project, Jennifer had in actual fact selected the finished painting – and it's taking up a lot of room in her house too!

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Inside Jennifer Aniston's living room

Jennifer Aniston shared a glimpse inside her stunning Beverly Hills home

"I guess I ordered something different from what I thought," she said. "I thought I had ordered paint by numbers, but what I actually ordered was the actual painting." Jennifer had been wanting to get a painting that would be tricky to identify so that her friends would be able to guess what she was painting during their online catch-ups and had selected a giant picture of a multi-coloured frog playing golf. "When you see this painting, it was more about I wanted to make it as hard as possible to guess what it was. So don't think this… well, it's lovely…" she said, causing Jimmy to laugh as he saw the picture. "So are you going to hang that up?" he teased.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares photo inside gorgeous bathroom

The Friends star revealed she had accidentally purchased a giant painting of a frog

Jennifer also told Jimmy that she had been occupying herself by organising her wardrobes, but that she was trying not to do it quickly as she didn't want to run out of things to do during the lockdown. The star is self-isolating alone, but has the company of her beloved pet dogs, and has more than enough to keep her entertained. The Along Came Polly star's home boasts features including a cinema room, outdoor swimming pool and luxury bathroom that could easily pass as a spa.

READ: Nicole Kidman invites fans inside her lavish living room

The Friends star is incredibly proud of her home, and collaborated with designer Stephen Shadley to transform the 1970s property into the perfect Californian retreat. She opened up about her residence to Architectural Digest, telling the publication: "The house has a rather glamorous, old-fashioned Hollywood quality. I can just imagine the Rat Pack stopping by; someone is playing the piano, and people are laughing in the next room." She also described her home as a "big hug", adding: "It's like a big hug. People can get so distracted by static, I love the silence here."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.