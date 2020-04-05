Gwyneth Paltrow shares never-before-seen wedding picture for special reason

Gwyneth Paltrow has shared a never-before-seen picture from her wedding to Brad Falchuck, a year and a half since it happened, to mark a very good friend's birthday - Robert Downey Jr's.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a picture which shows Robert making a toast whilst Gwyneth, who is sat next to her groom, appears to be shocked by his words.

"Before we put this April 4th to bed, I must wish my dear, dear @robertdowneyjr a happy birthday. Here he is, making a toast at our wedding, during which his humor elicited my usual look of pure joy/shock whenever he is near," she captioned the snap.

The actress added: "He is my brother, friend and supporter. A mega genius, and the weirdest comedy writer of all time. I know all of our @marvel family join me in wishing him a very happy day. Do you love Robert? Let him hear you if you do. We love youRDJ."

It's no wonder that Robert had a special role at Gwyneth and Brad's nuptials - he introduced the couple to each other back in 2010 – and the rest is history!

Brad and Gwyneth on their wedding day ©John Dolan

Gwyneth and Brad exchanged vows on 29 September in the Hamptons, but it wasn't until the 2 November that the actress finally gave fans a glimpse of her big day, sharing a stunning album on Goop that debuted her stunning Valentino wedding gown, the dreamy and rustic venue and, of course, the happiest of newlyweds.

Only 70 guests gathered under the autumn Amagansett, New York sky for the intimate affair, among them famous faces like Cameron Diaz and Rob Lowe.

Gwyneth and Robert Downey Jr first met over 20 years ago and became friends after meeting at a film festival in the 1990s. "He was really wild, and I was very naive. I immediately took a shine to him," she said of the actor back in 2013.