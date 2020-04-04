Cruz Beckham took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that he has dyed his hair pink with the help of mum Victoria Beckham! Sharing a photo snapped at the family's Cotswolds home, Cruz revealed the tips of his hair being dyed by mum Victoria, who had taken precautions in a pair of black latex gloves. Cruz added the caption: "Fank [sic] mum." In the next image, the 15-year-old showed off his new pink do, and we're tempted to get the bubble gum dye out ourselves!

Cruz isn't the only member of the Beckham clan to undergo a hair transformation while cooped up indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, dad David revealed that he had shaved all of his hair off, and is now sporting a buzz cut! "Just had to be done," he captioned a photo showing off his new look, adding the hashtags #stayhome, #staysafe and #staystrong.

Cruz's new pink hair

The superstar footballer received praise from his fans and friends, including Victoria's hairdresser and best friend Ken Paves. "Nobody wears it better!!! You could teach me a thing or two!!" he commented. The doting dad also received the approval of his family members, with both Brooklyn, 21, and Romeo, 17, liking the black and white image he posted on his Instagram account.

David's buzz cut comes hours after the star showed fans on his Instagram stories the incredible "spa day" that his youngest daughter Harper had treated him to. "Lucky daddy," he wrote alongside a video showing a lovely bubbly bath that the eight-year-old had prepared. He then revealed a clip showing Harper giving him a foot massage."BRB [be right back] treating myself," the 44-year-old wrote across the video. Not bad at all!

