With barbers across the globe shut, many members of the public and celebrities have turned to their loved ones to give them a much-needed trim - and it was no different for Robbie Williams and Ayda Field! The doting wife took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to share a funny video of herself shaving the singer's hair, telling fans they were undertaking the "ultimate trust game". The couple, who are in coronavirus lockdown in Los Angeles with their four children, managed to pass the test with aplomb.

"@robbiewilliams the ultimate trust game...#salonayda #quarantinebeauty #transformationtuesday #lackofbetteroptions," Ayda simply wrote in the caption. Her fans rushed to congratulate her haircutting skills, with one writing: "You're very talented Ayda. I would be nerves cutting someone hair, you are braver than anyone else. Nailed it x." Another commented: "Well done Ayda, I'm too scared to cut my boyfriend's hair." A third post read: "Omg this is great!"

Ayda and Robbie are loving parents to four young children, Teddy, seven, Charlie, five, Coco, one, and baby Beau, whose arrival was announced on Valentine's Day. And over the past few weeks, the pair have been keeping fans entertained during the coronavirus lockdown. It comes shortly after the family were reunited with Robbie, who had been self-isolating away from his loved ones for three weeks.

Ayda also shared this snap of the new look

And of course, Ayda captured the magical moment he returned home on video, showing their eldest children running towards their dad as he walks up the driveway of their LA mansion. Robbie, 46, later took to his Instagram account to share a video showing him sitting in his back garden with his wife and kids. "Lots of love everybody, keep safe everybody, wash your hands, be kind," he told his followers.

