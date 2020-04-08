Una Healy urges fans to embrace their 'isolation greys' as she shows off her roots on Instagram Una is embracing her natural hair

Posting a poignant message on Instagram, Una Healy took to social media on Tuesday in a bid to encourage women to embrace their grey hair. Sharing a photo of her greying roots with her 630K followers, the Irish beauty wrote: "Isolation greys! I didn't think I would ever feel comfortable enough to post a photo like this and not care! I used to be mortified for having a few greys for years! But there are much more important things to be concerned about right now." Often recognised for her fiery red hair, the singer explained, "#StayingHome means no trips for root touch ups during #socialdistancing so now is the time more than ever to embrace yourself and let go of your insecurities #stayhome #staysafe #greyhairdontcare."

Una shared the photo on Instagram

Receiving an outpouring of praise from her doting fans, one wrote: "Fair play for posting this, every woman's nightmare at the minute," and another added, "Good for you Una! We're all in the same boat." Since entering lockdown, women around the world have been taking to social media to voice their concerns about growing grey roots while practicing social distancing, so Una's uplifting post couldn't come at a more appropriate time.

Back in February, Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid also confronted the topic in a candid article which she wrote for the Daily Mail. Weighing in on the daily pressures faced by women to maintain their coloured locks and abstain from going grey, she wrote: "For women — and, yes, this is strictly applicable to females, grey hair is still a rarity, especially if you're in the public eye. While men such as George Clooney, Brad Pitt and even my co-presenter Piers proudly sport their salt-and-pepper sideburns."

Susanna Reid has spoken about going grey

Explaining that she had decided to continue to dye her hair, Susanna added: "I believe it's feminist for us all to look the way we want to look. Years ago, I was advised by a producer to dye my hair. I was in my early 30s and had only a few greys. I have done so ever since, and my children joke that they have never seen the 'real' me. To be fair, I have no idea what my natural hair colour is any more — and I have no intention of finding out after 20 years of dedicated dyeing."

