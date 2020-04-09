It's no secret that Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's eldest daughter Teddy is a budding ballerina. And on Wednesday, the proud mum couldn't resist sharing a photo of her little girl showing off her twinkle toes. "@robbiewilliams Prima Ballerina #teddytime #balletlife #bunhead AWxx," she wrote alongside a short clip. The couple often share adorable pictures of their seven-year-old daughter dressed head-to-toe in her ballet costume.

Fans rushed to comment on the cute post, with many saying Teddy was born to be a ballet star. "She looks so tall! And I am aware she's on her toes. Ballet suits her by the way... It looks natural when she moves like that," said one follower, while another remarked: "Wow such good posture. Go Teddy xx." A third post read: "Look how long those legs are?? Definitely got a dancer posture." A fourth person stated: "She is amazing and beautiful just like her mummy, she going to be an amazing ballerina."

Ayda and Robbie share four children, Teddy, Charlie, five, Coco, one, and baby Beau, whose arrival was announced on Valentine's Day. And over the past few days, the pair have been keeping fans entertained during the coronavirus lockdown. It comes shortly after the family were reunited with Robbie, who had been self-isolating away from his loved ones for three weeks.

And of course, Ayda captured the magical moment he returned home on video, showing their eldest children running towards their dad as he walks up the driveway of their LA mansion. Robbie, 46, later took to his Instagram account to share a video showing him sitting in his back garden with his wife and kids. "Lots of love everybody, keep safe everybody, wash your hands, be kind," he told his followers.

