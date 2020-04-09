Jane Moore reveals results of home fringe trim while in self-isolation The Loose Women star was forced to take matters into her own hands

Being forced to miss a visit to your hairdresser while in lockdown is a small price to pay to do your part to stop the spread of COVID-19. But, for many women who have opted to have a fringe, it's a tricky battle – do you attempt to trim your own so you can have your eyesight back? Or do you persevere through the awkward 'grow-out' phase until a professional can get their hands back on it? Jane Moore decided the former was a suitable option, especially since she was about to appear on This Morning, and took a pair of scissors to her iconic fringe for a much-needed tidy-up.

Jane Moore trimmed her own fringe - and it looks good!

Sharing her process on Instagram on Thursday morning, the Loose Women star showed off a portion of her freshly-cut fringe next to a longer section she had yet to tackle – and she didn't do a bad job! Captioning the snap, she wrote: "Halfway through cutting my own fringe before appearing on @thismorning View at just after 10.30. Also have a very attractive mullet developing at the back. How is YOUR lockdown hairstyle shaping up?"

Many of Jane's followers related to her dilemma and confessed they too had opted for a home fringe trim. One said: "I also cut my own fringe, my best friend is my hairdresser, I called her for advice, and her advice was 'don't do it' I did it anyway." Another added: "Did mine yesterday! Yours looking expertly done up to now!" And a third simply said: "I feel your pain."

Jane isn't the only TV star struggling with an unruly fringe. Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman has decided to leave her trademark 'bangs' to grow-out until she can visit her hairdresser once again. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the TV presenter shared a video of her current hair situation, revealing that her fringe was now covering her eyes. In the footage, the star said: "Hello, it's Claudia Winkleman here. I just wanted to check in, I hope you're doing okay."

The television host continued: "I just want to say I know we're on lockdown and however much you might be fantasising about seeing your friend who's great at hairdressing, please don't, please stay at home, please stay safe. If you actually genuinely do know how to trim a fringe with an old pair of kitchen scissors, call me. United we stand, together at home."

