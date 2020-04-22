Although she is usually busy making new documentaries, Stacey Dooley has been struggling to fill up her time during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. On Tuesday, the Strictly Come Dancing star took to her Instagram Stories to share a fun video of her playing with her hair as she continues to self-isolate at home with boyfriend Kevin Clifton. She switched up her look by sharing what her hair would look like if she were ever to get a fringe. Watch the video below to see the results…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Dooley shows off a new look

As well as joking around, Stacey and Kevin have been giving virtual ballroom lessons to a lucky friend of theirs. Speaking to Steph McGovern last month, the documentary-maker shared: "My pal messaged me saying 'oh can you and Kev give us a ballroom lesson?' and I [said] yeah no hassle." She continued: "So I put the dress on, really went for it, moved the table out the way and Kev was sort of poking fun at me he was saying 'Stace you're talking to them like you've been teaching ballroom 20 years!'"

