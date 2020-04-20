Jamie Oliver found a sweet way to put a smile on his followers' faces amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The celebrity chef, who is self-isolating with his wife Jools and their five children at their country home in Essex, shared a series of adorable pictures with his youngest son River – and their hilarious hairstyles! "Today is a good hair day!!! This might make you smile.... keep swiping threw for a giggle," he wrote alongside the photos, which were shared on Sunday.

One of the photos Jamie Oliver has shared with son River

Celebrity friends and fans alike rushed to comment on the cuteness overload, with Juliet Sear writing: "Bless him he's rocking the Troll vibes!" Joe Wicks remarked: "That's hilarious." Ashley Roberts said: "So cute!!!" One follower commented: "You make my day always. Such a joyful, upbeat and kind human being." Another fan stated: "Happy, lovely photos, River is so funny!" One other person added: "This is epic. Thanks for making us all smile Jamie!"

The heartwarming post comes shortly after Jamie shared a rare family picture with Jools and all of their kids. Taking to his Instagram page on Friday morning, the 44-year-old revealed the selfie was a rare occasion as it can be hard to get all of his loved ones together for a group photo. "All of us in a photo for once," he wrote in the caption. "Normally I can't keep track of everyone and someone's being moody but I managed to grab a whole team Oliver pic... sending love to you all xxxx."

Jamie and Jools, who are due to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary this summer, are doting parents to Poppy, 18, Daisy, 17, Petal, 11, Buddy, nine and three-year-old River. And it seems the couple are clearly making the most of their time together with their brood as they have kept their followers up-to-date with what they are getting up to. Over the past month, Jamie has been encouraging his fans to cook some simple recipes with limited ingredients during the current lockdown in a new show called Jamie: Keep Cooking Carry On.

